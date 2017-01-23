10% of People Don’t Own a Single Book

Jill Devine January 23, 2017
Filed Under: books, ebooks, Gadgets, internet

People have been saying for like a decade now that books are dead and they’re going to be replaced by the Kindle.  I never bought into that, but I’m in the minority based on a new study.

The study says, 10% of people say they don’t own a single book and for people under 24, that jumps up to 20%.  The study was just for books you physically had in your home, so ebooks didn’t count.

So what do we own?  Gadgets, and lots of ’em.  The average person has more than eight things linked to the Internet, including computers, phones, tablets, video game consoles, and everything else.

In homes with kids, there are 11 devices on average linked to the Internet.  The study also found one out of three parents sometimes discipline their kids by cutting off their access to the Internet.

I’m the type of person who likes to have the physical book in my hands.  I’m not a fan of ebooks.  I can’t imagine my home WITHOUT a single book.  That seems weird to me.  What about you?

