Wayne’s World Returning to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Wayne’s World will celebrate turing 25 this year by returning to theaters for a series of special screenings. Rolling Stone reports that the 1992 Saturday Night Live spinoff movie will air in select cinemas on February 7 and 8 and will feature a pre-recorded, post-film roundtable discussion with director Penelope Spheeris, Rolling Stone movie critic Peter Travers and select cast members. A searchable theater guide for the screenings is available now on the official Wayne’s World 25 website. In addition to the screenings, Paramount Home Media Distribution is releasing a Wayne’s World double feature on DVD and Digital HD on February 14.
