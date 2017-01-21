Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, More React to Anti-Trump Marches

By Radio.com Staff

“Yin and Yang balances life,” RZA tweeted today. And this week certainly provided a bit of yin and yang. Yesterday [January 20] the big story in the news was, of course, the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Today, however, the huge turnout for anti-Trump marches around the country and the world provided a voice for those who aren’t happy that the former Apprentice host is now the leader of the free world.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift (tweeting about the same thing, and sharing the same opinion!), Camila Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui, Miley Cyrus and Madonna (the latter performed at a rally in DC today as well), as well as male artists including the RZA and Pearl Jam, took to social media to share their feelings about the marches.

Unity. Protection. Power. Progress. WOMEN RISE UP! Getting ready to march with my sisters! @womensmarch #WomensMarch https://t.co/azkqAgfFfN —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 21, 2017

So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch —

Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017

my heart ACHES that I couldn't be with u this time, but I am so emotional and so proud of everyone walking the #WomensMarch today ❤ one love —

Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) January 21, 2017

I have never felt such an exilerating ELECTRIFYING energy in my entire life. The people stood UNITED AND PEACEFUL in a multitude of love —

Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) January 21, 2017

All in the name of the marginalized groups of people who make this country strong. Millions marched alongside each other with love & respect —

Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) January 21, 2017

"THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE! THIS IS WHAT A FEMINIST LOOKS LIKE!" —

Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) January 21, 2017

With My Girl Amy at the Women's March in D.C. We Go Hard or We Go Home. 💪🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

(@Madonna) January 21, 2017

💛💛💛#womensmarch A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

If you're marching today WE are marching with YOU! - Team Sia #WomensMarch https://t.co/ri2wUChepC —

sia (@Sia) January 21, 2017

Taking a stand for what you believe in is rare these days. So is (literally) walking the walk. #WomensMarch —

Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 21, 2017

Proud of all our friends, family and fans participating in the #WomensMarch. Women's rights are human rights. https://t.co/74Hp9hzADe —

Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 21, 2017