Why Ed Sheeran Really Took Last Year Off

January 20, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Celebrity Couple, Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran, Entertainment Schmig, girlfriend, Music, relationship, Shape of You

We finally know why we didn’t see or hear from Ed Sheeran last year. In December 2015, Ed took to Instagram to say he was taking a break from social media:

I’m taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while. I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last five years, but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed.

Now the real reason has come out – he was falling in love with Cherry Seaborn, a friend from high school.

Ed opened up about his romance while talking with Beats 1/Apple Music’s Zane Lowe:

This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly….So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that [Cherry] quit her job in New York – which she’s now got back in London, which is really cool – but we were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together….I’ve probably had three days apart from her in the last year…but we’re very, very strong. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place.

Sounds like the break is just what Ed and Cherry needed. People are saying his upcoming album is all about Cherry, including the first single, “Shape of You”.

