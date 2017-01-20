Using Someone Else’s Facebook Account

Jill Devine January 20, 2017 11:05 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: facebook, social media

Don’t you hate it when you leave your Facebook open on a shared computer or you left your phone somewhere unlocked?  You know others have snooped and there’s a study to prove it.

According to a new study, one out of four people have secretly gone into their friend, significant other, or family member’s Facebook account and they did it on that person’s computer or phone.

The top three reasons people did it are jealousy, curiosity, and fun.  Only 4% did it because they were angry at the person.

The study also found that when someone goes onto their significant other’s profile, the first thing they check are the person’s private messages.  When people went into friends’ or family members’ accounts, they looked at things like photos and wall posts.

About 10% of the people who’ve gone onto another person’s Facebook posted something usually as a prank, but in a few cases, it was for revenge.

Have you ever snooped through someone else’s Facebook account?  Come on, you know you have!

