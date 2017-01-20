The Top Movies With Cougar Characters

January 20, 2017 2:32 AM
“Sunset Boulevard” tops a list of the ‘Top 15 Movies with COUGAR characters.’

Everyone loves a good COUGAR ROMANCE, so PopSugar.com put out this list of the top 15 movies with ‘cougar’ characters…

1. “Sunset Boulevard”, 1950

2. “Harold and Maude”, 1971

3. “The Graduate”, 1967

4. “My Tutor”, 1983

5. “Class”, 1983

6. “Thelma & Louise”, 1991

7. “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”, 1998

8. “White Palace”, 1990

9. “Y Tu Mamá También”, 2001

10. “Tadpole”, 2000

11. “Laurel Canyon”, 2002

12. “Heading South”, 2005

13. “The Piano Teacher”, 2002

14. “Sex and the City”, 2008

15. “American Pie”, 1999

