Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Involvement

Happy Friday! My morning got a little brighter when I read Justin Timberlake is among many celebrities who will be appearing in commercials during this year’s Super Bowl.
Variety reports Justin will appear alongside a “special guest” in a new spot for Bai Brands.
“When we saw the impact that last year’s commercial had on our brand awareness and engagement, we knew we had to do something again, but on a national stage,” said Ben Weiss, founder and CEO of Bai. He added that Timberlake “played an integral role in the development of this spot.”
Knowing Justin’s personality, I bet the commercial is pretty funny! I can’t wait!