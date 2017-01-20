Flight Attendant Pet Peeves

We all have our pet peeves about air travel, and flight attendants are no different. If you want them to like you and possibly give you a free drink, don’t do any of these things.

Among the gripes: Hogging the overhead bins.

Not saying “hello” to the crew when boarding. Don’t leave em hangin!

Giving the attendant trash while they’re serving meals.

Wearing headphones when speaking to the attendant.

Overreacting when a meal choice is unavailable.

But flight attendants really hate it when a passenger snaps their fingers to get their attention.

(Smarter Travel.com)