Want To Teach Legos?

A college is looking for a “Professor of Legos”, and YOU can apply!

Want to make over $100,000-a-year playing with Legos? The University of Cambridge in England is looking for a “Professor of Lego” to study Legos, figure out ways to incorporate them into education, and analyze the role of Legos and other toys in kids’ lives worldwide.

But there are two catches. One, the deadline to apply is tomorrow. And two, they’re looking for someone with an, quote, “outstanding research record of international stature and vision, leadership, experience, and enthusiasm.”

