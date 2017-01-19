Want To Teach Legos?

January 19, 2017 2:40 AM
Filed Under: legos, Phillips & Company, teach, want

A college is looking for a “Professor of Legos”, and YOU can apply!

Want to make over $100,000-a-year playing with Legos? The University of Cambridge in England is looking for a “Professor of Lego” to study Legos, figure out ways to incorporate them into education, and analyze the role of Legos and other toys in kids’ lives worldwide.

But there are two catches. One, the deadline to apply is tomorrow. And two, they’re looking for someone with an, quote, “outstanding research record of international stature and vision, leadership, experience, and enthusiasm.”

Click Here to apply today!

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live