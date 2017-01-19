“This Is Us” Renewed For 2 More Seasons!!!

I’m pretty sure I was pregnant when I saw all the previews for NBC’s This Is Us, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to watch it because I would be too hormonal and I knew I wouldn’t be able to watch it after Lu was born because I would be too hormonal lol. A good friend kept telling me I needed to watch it, but she understood why I needed to wait. Some time had passed and then my mom started watching it and told me I had to watch it. I decided I was ready and a few weeks ago I took the time to watch an episode “On Demand” anytime Lu was napping. Yes, I cried while watching a few of the episodes, but my goodness this show is great!!!! If you watched this week’s episode, OMG!!!

I was pretty excited when the good friend I mentioned above sent me an email and told me NBC has renewed This Is Us for two additional seasons!!! Each season will include a minimum of 18 episodes.

From ET Online:

“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, NBC Entertainment President, in a statement. “This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we’re proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated.” This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz.

I think I’m just as excited as the cast!!!!!!!!!!!