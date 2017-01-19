The People’s Choice Awards Winners

Here are last night’s WINNERS from the People’s Choice Awards.
Last night’s “People’s Choice Awards” featured Ellen DeGeneres winning her 20th People’s Choice Award, which is a record.
Here are the other big WINNERS…
Movie Awards:
Favorite Movie of the Year: “Finding Dory”
Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Comedy Movie: “Bad Moms”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Drama Movie: “Me Before You”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Action Movie: “Deadpool”
Favorite Action Actor / Actress: Robert Downey Jr. and Margot Robbie
Favorite Family Movie: “Finding Dory”
Favorite Movie Thriller: “The Girl on the Train”
TV Awards:
Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite TV Comedy Actor: Jim Parsons . . . from “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite TV Comedy Actress: Sofia Vergara . . . from “Modern Family”
Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite TV Drama Actor: Justin Chambers . . . from “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite TV Drama Actress: Priyanka Chopra . . . from “Quantico”
Favorite Cable TV Drama: “Bates Motel”
Favorite Cable TV Comedy: “Baby Daddy”
Favorite Cable Actor: Freddie Highmore . . . from “Bates Motel”
Favorite Cable Actress: Vera Farmiga . . . from “Bates Motel”
Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man with a Plan”
Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”
Favorite Daytime Talk Show Host: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Competition Show: “The Voice”
Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”
Favorite Premium Drama Series: “Orange Is the New Black”
Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: “Good Morning America”
Favorite Animated TV Show: “The Simpsons”
Music Awards:
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Justin Timberlake
Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest”, Blake Shelton
Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony
Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Eazy
Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna
Favorite Male / Female Country Artist: Blake Shelton / Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town
Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan
And Favorite Social Media Star / YouTube Star: Cameron Dallas / Lilly Singh
