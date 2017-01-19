The People’s Choice Awards Winners

January 19, 2017 3:14 AM
Here are last night’s WINNERS from the People’s Choice Awards.

Last night’s “People’s Choice Awards” featured Ellen DeGeneres winning her 20th People’s Choice Award, which is a record.

Here are the other big WINNERS…

Movie Awards:

Favorite Movie of the Year: “Finding Dory”

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedy Movie: “Bad Moms”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Drama Movie: “Me Before You”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Action Movie: “Deadpool”

Favorite Action Actor / Actress: Robert Downey Jr. and Margot Robbie

Favorite Family Movie: “Finding Dory”

Favorite Movie Thriller: “The Girl on the Train”

TV Awards:

Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite TV Comedy Actor: Jim Parsons . . . from “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite TV Comedy Actress: Sofia Vergara . . . from “Modern Family”

Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite TV Drama Actor: Justin Chambers . . . from “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite TV Drama Actress: Priyanka Chopra . . . from “Quantico”

Favorite Cable TV Drama: “Bates Motel”

Favorite Cable TV Comedy: “Baby Daddy”

Favorite Cable Actor: Freddie Highmore . . . from “Bates Motel”

Favorite Cable Actress: Vera Farmiga . . . from “Bates Motel”

Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man with a Plan”

Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”

Favorite Daytime Talk Show Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Competition Show: “The Voice”

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”

Favorite Premium Drama Series: “Orange Is the New Black”

Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: “Good Morning America”

Favorite Animated TV Show: “The Simpsons”

Music Awards:

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Justin Timberlake

Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest”, Blake Shelton

Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony

Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Eazy

Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Male / Female Country Artist: Blake Shelton / Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan

And Favorite Social Media Star / YouTube Star: Cameron Dallas / Lilly Singh

