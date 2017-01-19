The Best And Worst States For Raising A Family

January 19, 2017 3:00 AM
A new study found the best and worst states for raising a family.

WalletHub.com just released their results of a study that ranked the states from the best place to raise a family to the worst.

The rankings are based on things like schools . . . home prices . . . jobs . . . activities . . . health care . . . child care . . . and crime.

The 10 best states for raising a family in 2017 are: North Dakota . . . New Hampshire . . . Vermont . . . Minnesota . . . Nebraska . . . Massachusetts . . . New Jersey . . . Iowa . . . Connecticut . . . and South Dakota.

And the 10 worst are: New Mexico . . . Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . Nevada . . . Alaska . . . Arizona . . . Georgia . . . West Virginia . . . Alabama . . . and South Carolina.

Illinois ranks 19th, and Missouri is 25th.

