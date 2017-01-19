Paul’s People: How To Stick With Your Workout!

January 19, 2017 4:42 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: fitness, fitness cliff, Gold's Gym, health, wellness, Working Out

Has your “Get in Shape!” resolution faded out? Don’t self-hate, that’s pretty normal by now. For this week’s video we want to re-energize you with a “re-resolution” and some stellar tips.

The Regional Fitness Manager, Jenn Mathis from Gold’s Gym gave us tons of health tips and pointers to get back on track with your weight loss goals.

The main thing is nutrition! Just make modifications, it will help you get out of that rut easier!

Hydration. You have to drink water! (Yes, she knows I drink too many energy drinks. Sorry Jenn!)
Water will help you sweat more and

Machines are the easiest place to get started, but most of the time you have an exercise ball or dumbbells at home so don’t make not getting to the gym and excuse!

Stick with your goals, doing something different like a total body workout is the best way to keep you focused and get yourself involved with a challenge of some sort.

Gold’s Gym offers a “12 Week Challenge” program that is the perfect way to begin with your friends.

The Gold’s Gym Challenge is a 12-week body transformation contest exclusively available to Gold’s Gym members. Not only will the Challenge help you get fit, exceed your goals and improve your overall health, you will also have a chance to win over $100,000 in cash prizes! Click here for more information! 

Give me one month!

