Jill Devine January 19, 2017 1:00 PM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: dog, facebook, social media, twitter

I have a love/hate relationship with social media.  When I’m scrolling through and see cute pics of my friends kids … or pics of someone’s vacation … or happy posts, I LOVE social media.  When I scroll through and see news about crime in our city … or child abuse stories … or awful animal stories, I HATE social media.  Sometimes I scroll right through those stories because I can’t emotionally handle it, even though I know awareness is really what people are trying to do by posting the story.

Yesterday, the love/hate relationship happened again with a couple of doggie stories.  The first story I don’t even really know what it’s all about because I couldn’t look at it.  I know it has to do with a movie, I believe it’s called “A Dog With A Purpose”.  I know I will probably end up hearing what the social media posts are all about, but right now I can’t handle it.  I saw the word “abuse” and had to keep scrolling through.

The other story isn’t super happy, but kind of funny.  Did you hear about the robbery in the St. Louis area (which is an awful story in itself)?  Video was provided by the homeowners to try to catch the thieves, but it also showed the owner’s dogs wanting to play with the robbers.  I can’t believe the dogs din’t bark at all!!!!  At the office, it led to the question, what would your dog do if someone broke into your home (heaven forbid!!)?  Apple would probably lick the robber to the point that the robber would leave … so I guess she would be a guard dog lol!

If you haven’t seen the video I’m talking about, here it is:

