Words: Easterners vs. Westerners

This is dead-on accurate for me. The way you describe things depends on which side of the Mississippi you live on. For instance, Easterners say “sneakers.” Westerners say “tennis shoes.” (TRUE)

Easterners call it a “yard sale.” Westerners say its a “garage sale.” (TRUE)

Easterners cook with a “skillet” while Westerners cook with a “frying pan.” (TRUE)

Easterners scribble on “scrap paper.” Westerners use “scratch paper.” (TRUE)

And while Easterners drive on the “highway,” Westerners navigate the “freeway.” (FALSE)

4 out of 5 is pretty darn accurate!

Parts of this are from Speaking American, by Josh Katz