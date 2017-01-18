Women And Valentine’s Day

41% of women don’t want to do anything for Valentine’s Day??!!

A new survey asked women their thoughts on Valentine’s Day this year, and 41% of women in relationships say they’re DREADING it.

Here are a few more results from the survey…

1. 44% of women say they’re not expecting to get any gifts on Valentine’s Day.

2. 34% of women say they’d rather watch TV than get-it-on that night.

3. If you do have relations that night, 43% don’t want to try anything new.

4. And 40% say the corniest thing you can do on Valentine’s Day is serenade them. 21% say the corniest move is putting rose petals on the bed.

