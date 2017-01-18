What Your Index Finger Says About You

Your ring finger says something about your personality. If your ring finger is slightly longer than your index finger you’re more likely to be…

You are more likely to be good at complex mental problems and a good athlete, too – but you’re also more prone to anxiety, says a new Norwegian University of Science and Technology study.

Shorter index fingers are the result of greater exposure to testosterone in the womb – a hormone that influences your personality, tendencies and athletic ability.

Does this info seem to fit you and your hands? I have to say, I think it’s pretty accurate for me – with a definite iffy on “being good at complex mental problems.”