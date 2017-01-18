Video: The Sassing Has Begun

If you don’t know this about me, I’m a little sassy.  Some may say I’m A LOT sassy, but I feel like I have gotten better over the years … maybe :)!  I have been hoping Lu wouldn’t get my sass, but she has it and is already showing it AND she’s only four months old!!

Here’s video of her sassing me one night at the dinner table:

I’m in soooo much trouble!

One of my good friends said she can’t wait for the stories I tell her about Lu and her sassy ways, even though it will all be at my expense.  I have a feeling it’s going to be quite an adventure!

 

