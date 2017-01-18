The Most Infested Cities

What cities have the MOST roaches and mice?

The government just released some results from the American Housing Survey, specifically, which cities have the highest percentage of homes with ROACHES and MICE.

The 10 cities with the most cockroaches are: New Orleans . . . Houston . . . Miami . . . Atlanta . . . Phoenix . . . Raleigh . . . Los Angeles . . . Dallas . . . New York . . . and Memphis.

And the 10 cities with the most mice are: Philadelphia . . . Boston . . . New York . . . D.C. . . . Milwaukee . . . Kansas City . . . Cincinnati . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Denver . . . and Memphis.

New York and Memphis are the only cities that made the top 10 of both lists.

