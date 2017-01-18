Here are the WORST people on a plane.

Expedia just released the results of their annual survey on the most annoying people on a plane.

And for the third year in a row, the WORST person is someone who kicks the back of your seat.

Here are the 10 worst people to fly with…

1. Someone who kicks the back of your seat.

2. Parents who let their kids run wild.

3. Someone who smells bad.

4. Someone blasting their music.

5. Someone who gets too drunk.

6. The person next to you who won’t stop trying to talk to you.

7. Someone who jumps in line.

8. People who recline their seats.

9. Someone who hogs the armrest.

10. Someone who brings food that stinks onto the plane.

Click Here to see more.