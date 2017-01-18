The Chocolate Affair to Benefit Annie’s Hope

Annie’s Hope is a wonderful organization in St. Louis that provides free grief support programs for kids who are coping with the death of a loved one.
This Friday, Annie’s Hope is hosting their annual fundraiser The Chocolate Affair. It takes place at Washington University’s 560 Music Center in the Loop. At the event your can sample chocolate creations from local bakeries & chocolatiers, as well as enjoying wine, beer, coffee, and live music. Bid on live and silent auction items at the event. Purchase your tickets HERE.