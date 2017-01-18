Photo: Eric Stonestreet Of “Modern Family” Always Wanted To Be A Circus Clown

Eric Stonestreet is pretty sad about Ringling Brothers closing because his earliest dream was to be a circus clown.

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet has always had a passion for the circus. It even got him into his local newspaper when he was 11 years old.

So it’s understandable that he’s not happy about Ringling Brothers closing. He tweeted yesterday: “With Ringling Bros & Barnum Bailey Circus shutting down this week, I thought I would post this article. Dreaming of being a clown in the circus started at a very young age for me and it no doubt led me to find my passion to become an actor.”

Eric actually has lived out his clown fantasy as “Fizbo” on “Modern Family”.