Photo: Eric Stonestreet Of “Modern Family” Always Wanted To Be A Circus Clown

January 18, 2017 3:59 AM
Filed Under: Always, circus, clown, Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family, photo, wanted

Eric Stonestreet is pretty sad about Ringling Brothers closing because his earliest dream was to be a circus clown.

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet has always had a passion for the circus. It even got him into his local newspaper when he was 11 years old.

stonestreet Photo: Eric Stonestreet Of Modern Family Always Wanted To Be A Circus Clown

So it’s understandable that he’s not happy about Ringling Brothers closing. He tweeted yesterday: “With Ringling Bros & Barnum Bailey Circus shutting down this week, I thought I would post this article. Dreaming of being a clown in the circus started at a very young age for me and it no doubt led me to find my passion to become an actor.”

Eric actually has lived out his clown fantasy as “Fizbo” on “Modern Family”.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live