Old People And Social Media

Old people now spend MORE time on social media than young people.

According to a new study by Nielsen, people 35 to 49 now spend the most hours of any age group on social media. They spend an average of seven hours a week. People 18 to 34 spend just over six hours a week.

The study also found women spend more time on social media than men. 25% of women’s time online is on Facebook, Instagram, and the rest versus 19% for men.

And Facebook is still the most popular social network.

