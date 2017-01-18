How To Get A Big Raise

January 18, 2017 2:53 AM
Filed Under: big, get, how, Phillips & Company, raise

Want a BIG raise? Here’s what you can do.

Apparently one of the best ways to ask for a big raise and GET ONE is to start with a joke, where you ask for an INSANE amount of money, like a million bucks.

It has to do with a technique called “anchoring,” where you start with a higher number than you actually expect to get.

Studies have found it even works if you got way over-the-top with it, because throwing out ANY high number makes your boss less likely to low-ball you.

Plus it’s a good ice-breaker. So it also works if you’re negotiating your salary in a job interview.

A study in 2011 had a bunch of people interview for the same job that paid just over $30,000. When people joked that they wanted a HUNDRED THOUSAND, the average offer they got was $35,385.

When they DIDN’T, the average offer they got was about $3,000 less. So almost a 10% difference.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live