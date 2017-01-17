The Worst Body Language Mistakes In A Job Interview

January 17, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: body, Interview, job, Language, Mistakes, Phillips & Company, worst

According to a new survey, the worst body language mistakes you can make in a job interview are…

A new survey asked more than 2,000 hiring managers for the biggest body language mistakes people make in job interviews. And number one by far was not making enough eye contact. Here are the top ten…

1. Not enough eye contact. Two-thirds of H.R. reps said it can ruin your chances.

2. Not smiling. Especially right when you meet the person who’s interviewing you.

3. Fidgeting with something on the table, like a pen. It makes you seem nervous.

4. Fidgeting too much in your seat. Again, you’ll look nervous if you can’t sit still.

5. Crossing your arms in front of your chest. It makes you seem defensive.

6. Having bad posture. You look more confident when you stand up straight.

7. Playing with your hair, or touching your face too much. Again, you look nervous.

8. Having a weak handshake. It makes you seem like you’re not very confident.

9. Gesturing with your hands a lot when you talk. A little bit is good, but not too much.

10. Having a handshake that’s too strong. So you don’t want a limp handshake . . . but you also don’t want to break every bone in their hand.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live