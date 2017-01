The most common password in the world is still…

The website KeeperSecurity.com just figured out the most common passwords of 2016 by studying 10 million passwords that were revealed in data leaks and hacks.

And 17% of people were using 123456 . . . that’s one out of SIX people!

The rest of the top 10 most common passwords are: 123456789 . . . qwerty . . . 12345678 . . . 111111 . . . 1234567890 . . . 1234567 . . . password . . . 123123 . . . and 987654321.

