The Drunkest Countries

A new study ranked every single country by how much alcohol the average person drinks in a year. And America only came in 49th, behind pretty much every European country, some African countries, Australia, and Canada.

Moldova came in first, with an average of 17.4 liters of alcohol per person per year. The rest of the top five are Belarus, Lithuania, Russia, and the Czech Republic. And yes, those are all Eastern European countries.

The average American drinks nine liters of alcohol per year. That works out to about 0.8 ounces of pure alcohol a day, or roughly two beers.

The countries that drink the least alcohol are pretty much all Muslim countries since they BAN alcohol.

