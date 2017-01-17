The Cardinals Need A Batboy!!!

January 17, 2017 7:16 AM
How would you like to be the next Batboy for the Cardinals? They’re looking to fill the position, as the job opening is up on the Cardinals’ website HERE.

Here are some of the requirements of the job:

  • Current High School student (at least 16 y.o.) with GPA 3.0 or higher; College student with GPA 3.0 or higher preferred
  • 1 year experience playing baseball, team manager or general support of the team
  • Knowledge of the game of baseball
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Excellent work ethic
  • Ability to multi-task in fast paced environment
  • Ability to lift and /or carry at least 25lbs consistently
  • Ability to stand on feet for long periods of time

Being hired as the Cardinals new Batboy? How awesome would that be?!?!!!!

