A husband and wife with the same birthday just had a baby on that day too!

There’s a married couple in Baldwyn, Mississippi named Luke and Hillary Gardner, and they were both born on December 18th, 1989.

Hillary got pregnant last March, and she gave birth to her son Cade last month at 10:01 A.M. on the 18th, exactly 27 years after she and Luke were born.

According to a statistician, the odds of a mother, father, and child having the same birthday are about one in 133,000.

