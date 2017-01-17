NETFLIX SCAM (Spoilers Included)

Be aware of this sneaky devil. Hopefully, you aren’t head deep in the 4th season finale of a Breaking Bad binge – so overwhelmed that you fall victim of this new Netflix scam. What is it?

There’s an email going around that looks to be from Netflix, but it is not from Netflix. This scam email asks subscribers to update their information — and that information includes credit card and social security numbers. Don’t go along with it like at the end of the 3nd season of House of Cards just like pseudo-America did with the new President. It would make you as sharp and unsophisticated as Pennsatucky on every season of Orange is the New Black.

Unless you’re setting up your account, or switching over a payment method, Netflix will never ask for your credit card number, silly. And Netflix will never ask for your social security number under any circumstances. Nice try scammers, like the bad cops tried to turn Jackson’s club against him at the end of season one of Sons of Anarchy. Not Jax, no way!