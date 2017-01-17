NETFLIX SCAM (Spoilers Included)

January 17, 2017 4:40 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: Breaking Bad, House Of Cards, Netflix, Sons of Anarchy

Be aware of this sneaky devil. Hopefully, you aren’t head deep in the 4th season finale of a Breaking Bad binge – so overwhelmed that you fall victim of this new Netflix scam. What is it?

There’s an email going around that looks to be from Netflix, but it is not from Netflix. This scam email asks subscribers to update their information — and that information includes credit card and social security numbers. Don’t go along with it like at the end of the 3nd season of House of Cards just like pseudo-America did with the new President. It would make you as sharp and unsophisticated as Pennsatucky on every season of Orange is the New Black.

Unless you’re setting up your account, or switching over a payment method, Netflix will never ask for your credit card number, silly. And Netflix will never ask for your social security number under any circumstances. Nice try scammers, like the bad cops tried to turn Jackson’s club against him at the end of season one of Sons of Anarchy. Not Jax, no way!

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live