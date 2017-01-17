Here are some of the LEAST stressful jobs in America.

CareerCast.com just released a list of the 10 least stressful jobs in America…

1. Diagnostic medical sonographer . . . they analyze ultrasound results.

2. Compliance officer . . . they make sure a company follows laws and regulations.

3. Hair stylist.

4. Audiologist . . . they diagnose and treat hearing and balance issues.

5. Tenured college professor.

6. Medical records technician . . . they organize and manage health data.

7. Jeweler.

8. Operations research analyst . . . they analyze data to help companies come up with more efficient systems.

9. Pharmacy technician . . . they assist pharmacists.

10. Medical laboratory technician . . . they analyze body fluids and tissues looking for diseases.

Click Here to see more.