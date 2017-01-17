Here are some of the LEAST stressful jobs in America.
CareerCast.com just released a list of the 10 least stressful jobs in America…
1. Diagnostic medical sonographer . . . they analyze ultrasound results.
2. Compliance officer . . . they make sure a company follows laws and regulations.
3. Hair stylist.
4. Audiologist . . . they diagnose and treat hearing and balance issues.
5. Tenured college professor.
6. Medical records technician . . . they organize and manage health data.
7. Jeweler.
8. Operations research analyst . . . they analyze data to help companies come up with more efficient systems.
9. Pharmacy technician . . . they assist pharmacists.
10. Medical laboratory technician . . . they analyze body fluids and tissues looking for diseases.
Click Here to see more.