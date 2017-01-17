Lady Gaga’s Dangerous Super Bowl Halftime Plans

Page Six reports that Lady Gaga wants to sing on the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston during halftime of the February 5 Super Bowl. While lawyers and technicians alike are trying to enable the risky stunt, insiders say “her team is worried” about the safety of the singer, who may be airlifted onto the roof. The stadium has a retractable “fabric roof” that can open in just seven minutes; Page Six reports that insuring such a performance gimmick would be “crazy.”

Gaga also revealed on Instagram Monday that she has erected a dance floor in her backyard to practice for the gig.

You know, because backyard dance floors are just like stadium roofs.