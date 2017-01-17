Idina Menzel Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Idina Menzel has announced tour dates for 2017.

Related: Idina Menzel Covers ‘Wing Beneath My Wings’ for ‘Beaches’ Trailer

The trek kicks off with three dates in Japan before returning to North America for an extensive run.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10am local time. Check out Menzel’s full tour itinerary below.

March 29 Osaka, Japan @ Osaka Festival Hall

March 30 Nagoya, Japan @ Nagoya Shi Kokaido

April 1 Tokyo, Japan @ Nippon Budokan

April 7 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

April 14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

May 19 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre

May 20 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino- Event Center

May 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center (Au Rene Theater)

May 25 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 26 St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

May 27 Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

July 7 Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 8 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 9 Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

July 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

July 12 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 14 Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

July 15 Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC

July 16 Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

July 19 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 21 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 22 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

July 25 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 26 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 28 San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

July 29 Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

July 30 Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

August 1 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

August 2 Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

August 4 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

August 5 Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

August 6 Louisville, KY P@ alace Theatre

August 11 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 12 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

August 13 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

August 15 St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

August 16 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 18 Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 19 Layton, UT @ Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater

August 22 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts

August 23 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

August 25 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

August 26 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 27 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 1 Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

September 2 Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ The Palms Casino Resort

September 3 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Never miss a tour date from Idina Menzel with Eventful.