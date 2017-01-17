How Sick To Miss School

How sick does your kid have to be to miss school?

A new survey asked more than 1,400 parents if they’d still send their kids to school with these five symptoms. And THIS is why we all get sick every year…

1. 88% of parents said they’d still send their kid to school with a runny nose and a dry cough, as long as they didn’t have a fever.

2. 84% would still send them to school with red, watery eyes but no fever.

3. 51% said they’d still send them to school even if they DID have a slight fever, as long as they were acting normal.

4. 42% said they’d still send them to school if they’d THROWN UP, and didn’t have any other symptoms. But only if they’d thrown up once.

5. And 20% would still send them to school if they had diarrhea.

