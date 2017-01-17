How Sick To Miss School

January 17, 2017 3:15 AM
Filed Under: how, miss, Phillips & Company, school, sick

How sick does your kid have to be to miss school?

A new survey asked more than 1,400 parents if they’d still send their kids to school with these five symptoms. And THIS is why we all get sick every year…

1. 88% of parents said they’d still send their kid to school with a runny nose and a dry cough, as long as they didn’t have a fever.

2. 84% would still send them to school with red, watery eyes but no fever.

3. 51% said they’d still send them to school even if they DID have a slight fever, as long as they were acting normal.

4. 42% said they’d still send them to school if they’d THROWN UP, and didn’t have any other symptoms. But only if they’d thrown up once.

5. And 20% would still send them to school if they had diarrhea.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live