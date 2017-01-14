Listen to Win Tickets to Hedwig & the Angry Inch at Peabody

Win: A four pack of tickets to see Hedwig & the Angry Inch at Peabody Opera House on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is the landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask that is “groundbreaking and ahead of its time” (Entertainment Weekly). This genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation, with a pulsing score and electrifying performances, tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. It’s about finding your other half; it’s the story of the origin of love.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and starring Tony and Olivier Award-nominee Euan Morton, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is the winner of four 2014 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. It played to record-breaking sell-out crowds on Broadway and promises to take St. Louis by storm with what Rolling Stone proclaims is “the best rock musical ever!”

