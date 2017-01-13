The Weirdest Things People Have Done In Job Interviews

January 13, 2017 2:40 AM
Filed Under: done, have, Interviews, job, People, Phillips & Company, things, weirdest

According to a new list from CareerBuilder, the weirdest things people have done in job interviews include…

CareerBuilder released its annual list of the weirdest things people have done in job interviews. Here are the top ten…

1. Someone ate crumbs off a table during their interview.

2. Someone claimed an interviewer’s AURA didn’t like them, and wanted to know why.

3. A woman kept taking her sunglasses off, and putting them back on again. Hopefully in the style of Horatio Caine on “CSI: Miami”. (Here’s a montage of his one-liners.)

4. A guy brought an entire pizza with him, and didn’t even offer to share it.

5. A guy asked where the closest bar was.

6. A woman said she deserved the job, because her hair was perfect.

7. A guy stopped the interview to call his wife and ask if the salary was enough.

8. A guy brought some of his childhood toys to the interview.

9. Someone bragged about how they made the paper once, for stealing an old woman’s treadmill.

10. A guy told a woman she might not get into HEAVEN if she didn’t hire him.

The survey also found the top three ways to ruin your chances in an interview are to get caught lying . . . answer a phone call or a text . . . and to come across as arrogant or entitled.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live