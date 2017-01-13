Sugarfire Smoke House BBQ for MoDOT Workers This Weekend

January 13, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Ice, MoDOT, road officials, SugarFire Smokehouse

Hopefully everyone is able to stay off the icy roads, but for some, that’s just part of the job.

While MoDOT crews work to keep the roads clear over the weekend, Sugarfire Smokehouse is reaching out to those workers to come enjoy lunch or dinner on them!

Starting today through Sunday, all Sugarfire locations will be participating in “SANDWICH RELIEF” for the hard-working MoDOT crews on call this weekend.

They posted this message on Facebook:

“Come into any Sugarfire location and get your free “MoDOT Meltdown” with your id. Plus our friends at Hi Pointe Drive In have a FREE single burger for our hard working first responders. stay warm and be safe everyone!”

What a great way to warm up the people working hard to keep us safe out on the roadways!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live