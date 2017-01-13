Sugarfire Smoke House BBQ for MoDOT Workers This Weekend

Hopefully everyone is able to stay off the icy roads, but for some, that’s just part of the job.

While MoDOT crews work to keep the roads clear over the weekend, Sugarfire Smokehouse is reaching out to those workers to come enjoy lunch or dinner on them!

Starting today through Sunday, all Sugarfire locations will be participating in “SANDWICH RELIEF” for the hard-working MoDOT crews on call this weekend.

They posted this message on Facebook:

“Come into any Sugarfire location and get your free “MoDOT Meltdown” with your id. Plus our friends at Hi Pointe Drive In have a FREE single burger for our hard working first responders. stay warm and be safe everyone!”

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/SugarfireSmokeHouse/posts/1714652148560987"></div> <p>

What a great way to warm up the people working hard to keep us safe out on the roadways!