St. Louis Voices: Soccer Club’s Upper90 Community Outreach

January 13, 2017 9:08 PM
Filed Under: St. Louis Voices

Kara and Ryan Reynolds are helping to plan a few fundraisers for Scott Gallagher Soccer Club’s Upper90 Community Outreach. The Scott Gallagher Soccer Club in St. Louis strives to be a club that positively impacts the development of their players both on and off the field and positively impacts the community. Two of the coaches will be traveling with donated soccer gear and will put on soccer clinics in Olancho, Honduras during their trip (February 26-March 4). 

You can learn more about the mission trip  by clicking here. 

They are holding two fundraisers in January to raise money for the club’s mission trip to Honduras. They are holding a Juggle-A-Thon at Scott Gallagher on January 29th, and Amigos in Kirkwood is donating 10% of their proceeds to Upper90 on January 17th.

