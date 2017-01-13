Photo: L.A. Chargers New Logo

January 13, 2017
The Chargers are getting as NEW logo as the leave San Diego after 55 years for Los Angeles.

Thanks to the NFL, L.A. gets yet ANOTHER football team that it probably will support as well as it did our Rams. The San Diego Chargers are moving to L.A., and they unveiled their new logo yesterday.

By the way, speaking of our former Rams, The L.A. Rams have hired a 30-YEAR-OLD to be their new head coach. His name is Sean McVay, and he will become the youngest head coach EVER in the NFL.

