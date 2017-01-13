Here are three stats about Friday the 13th and superstitions.

If you’re worried about running into some bad luck today, you’re not alone. Here are four stats about Friday the 13th and superstitions…

1. 80% of people consider themselves to be superstitious.

2. The most common superstition we have is wearing lucky socks . . . followed by knocking on wood . . . wearing lucky pants . . . having a lucky coin . . . and crossing our fingers.

3. The top five moments when we’re MOST superstitious are: when we’re taking a test . . . when we’re buying a lotto ticket or gambling . . . during an important life moment like buying a house or getting married . . . when we’re looking for a new job . . . and when it’s Friday the 13th or Halloween.

4. And about 5% of people say they plan on STAYING HOME all day today to reduce their chances of having bad luck… Or just to avoid the pending ice storm 😉

