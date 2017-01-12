X Ambassadors to Perform at Super Bowl Opening Night Event

January 12, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Music, Super Bowl, X Ambassadors

X Ambassadors are ready for some football. The “Renegade” rockers will perform at the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night event, held January 30 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

“Being able to perform at Super Bowl Opening Night is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” X Ambassadors say in a statement. “We look forward to putting on an electrifying show as part of the amazing festivities occurring during Super Bowl Week.”

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. You’ll also be able to watch the event live on ESPN2, NFL Network and FS1.

Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week leading up to the Super Bowl, which will be played February 5 in Houston’s NRG Stadium.

