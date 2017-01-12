Viral Video: President-Elect Trump Addresses The Press

President-Elect Donald Trump finally held his first press conference since winning the Presidency yesterday.

Donald Trump finally held a press conference yesterday, and he addressed reports about his possible Russian ties. He called it “fake news,” and even said he’s a GERMAPHOBE, so it couldn’t have happened. He also REFUSED to take a question from CNN, telling the reporter, quote, “You are fake news,” and “Your organization is terrible.” At the end, he talked about how his sons are going to run the business. And he concluded the press conference by saying that he hopes he doesn’t have to come back after eight years and tell them, “You’re fired.”

