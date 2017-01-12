Viral Video: President-Elect Trump Addresses The Press

January 12, 2017 3:44 AM
Filed Under: adresses, Phillips & Company, President-Elect, press, Trump, Video

President-Elect Donald Trump finally held his first press conference since winning the Presidency yesterday.

Donald Trump finally held a press conference yesterday, and he addressed reports about his possible Russian ties. He called it “fake news,” and even said he’s a GERMAPHOBE, so it couldn’t have happened. He also REFUSED to take a question from CNN, telling the reporter, quote, “You are fake news,” and “Your organization is terrible.” At the end, he talked about how his sons are going to run the business. And he concluded the press conference by saying that he hopes he doesn’t have to come back after eight years and tell them, “You’re fired.”

If you don’t have time for the FULL video, then check out this recap from Jimmy Kimmel.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live