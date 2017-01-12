Facebook is among “The Most HATED Companies in America”??!!

The website 24/7 Wall Street just put together a list of the 10 most hated companies in America. The rankings are based on things like customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, customer service, and company policies.

1. Comcast.

2. Bank of America.

3. Mylan… That’s the pharmaceutical company that jacked up the price of EpiPens more than 500% in the past decade

4. McDonald’s.

5. Wells Fargo.

6. Facebook… For something most of us use EVERYDAY, it seems odd that we hate it so much.)

7. Spirit Airlines.

8. Dish Network.

9. Sears.

10. Sprint.

