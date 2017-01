Here are the most annoying things your coworkers do, according to a new survey.

A new survey found the five things that ANNOY people the most about their coworkers…

1. Not paying enough attention to detail and doing sloppy work. 35% of people think it’s the most annoying thing their coworkers do.

2. Gossiping or playing office politics, 28%.

3. Missing deadlines, 17%.

4. Always being late, 12%.

5. Presenting someone else’s ideas as their own, 8%.

