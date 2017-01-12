How Much Money You Would Save By Not Buying Anything For A Year

A woman in England spent the ENTIRE year last year not buying anything, and here’s how much she SAVED.

A woman named Michelle McGagh in London, England made a New Year’s resolution last year to not buy ANYTHING in 2016.

The only things she spent money on were her mortgage, bills, insurance, and charity donations, which were about $2,300 a month. Then she gave herself a budget for food and toiletries of $43 a week… About $6 a day.

She canceled things like Netflix and her gym membership. And, quote, “It meant no [movies], no nights at the bar, no carryout or restaurant meals, no new clothes, no vacations, not even a Kit Kat from the grocery store. And no [Starbucks].”

So how much money did she save last year? $27,000!

