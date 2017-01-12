Dine Out for Today Paralyzed Officer Matt Crosby

Former Rock Hill Police Officer Matt Crosby was paralyzed after a shooting in 2010 that happened while he was on-duty. A dine-out event is happening around our area today to help raise money to build a wheelchair accessible home for him. You can see a list of participating restaurants HERE, or see the list below:
|WEBSTER GROVES-
|Racanelli’s New York Pizzeria, 10% all day
|Sushi Station, 20% all day – dine in and carry out
|Llywelyn’s Pub, 20% all day
|Freddies Market, 10% all day – all sales
|Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli, 10% all day
|froYo, 10% all day
|Highway 61 Roadhouse, 10% 4 pm-close
|Jimmy John’s, 10% all day
|Yolklore, 10% all day
|CJ Muggs, 10% all day
|LuLaRoe sale, Onnalee Fore, 10% Open House sale 7-9pm
|ROCK HILL-
|Trainwreck Saloon, 10% all day
|Slider House, 20% all day PLUS a $2,500 donation
|Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza, 10% all day
|St. Louis Wing Company, 10% 5-9 pm
|Hacienda, 10% 4-9 pm
|El Indio, 10% all day
|Katie’s Pizza, 20% all day
|Farotto’s, 20% all day
|St. Louis Frozen Custard Factory, 10%, 3-9 pm
|WARSON WOODS-
|Breadsmith, 50% all day
|J Greene’s Pub, 10% all day
|MAPLEWOOD-
|Cousin Hugos, at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day
|The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 10% lunch hours (11 am-2 pm)
|Boogaloo, 10% all day
|DOGTOWN-
|Failoni’s Restaurant and Bar, 10% food (not bar) for lunch and dinner
|Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern, 30% 11am-9pm
|KIRKWOOD-
|Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, 10% all day
|Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, 10% all day
|The Wood Cask, 10% 3 pm- close
|Kirkwood Brewhouse, 10% all day
|Texas Roadhouse, 10% 4-10 pm
|Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm – close
|Club Taco, 10% 5-9pm
|SUNSET HILLS-
|Helen Fitzgeralds, 10% 4-10pm
|DES PERES-
|Three Kings Public House, 10% all day
|The Village Bar, 10% 4-8pm
|Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 20% 4 pm-close
|ST. LOUIS-
|Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, 10% all day
|Southern, 20% all day
|Syberg’s Downtown, 10% 4-10pm
|FENTON-
|Sisters Tea House, 10% all day
|026 Pub & Biergarten, 10% 4-10 pm
|THE HILL/SOUTH ST. LOUIS-
|JJ Twigg’s, South Hampton, 10% all day
|Anthonino’s Taverna, 10% dinner hours
|THE CENTRAL WEST END
|The Tavern Cafe & Bar, 10% 5pm-close
|MARYLAND HEIGHTS-
|Syberg’s, 10% 4-10pm
|MEHLVILLE-
|Firehouse Bar & Grill, 10% all day
|ST. PETERS-
|Parrot’s Bar & Grill, 20% 3 pm-close
|Shamrocks Pub N Grill, 10% all day
|Gettermeier’s,10% all day
|Three Families Restaurant, 20% 4 pm-close
|Mascot’s, 10% all day
|Pirrone’s Pizza, 15% all day
|UNIVERSITY CITY-
|Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, 20% all day
|BRENTWOOD-
|Blue Sky, 10% all day
|CLAYTON-
|Barrister’s, 10% all day
|Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm – close
|FLORISSANT-
|Cannolis, 10% all day
|Hendels, 10% all day
|Gettermeier’s, 10% all day
|Rookie’s North, 10% all day
|Mattingly’s, 10% 10 am-close
|Pirrone’s Pizza, 15% all day
|Cugino’s Italian Grill, 10% 5-11pm
|Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill, 10% all day, must mention the Dine Out Fundraiser
|CREVE COEUR-
|Houlihan’s 10% all day
|The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 10% lunch hours (11 am-2 pm)
|Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm-close
|BALLWIN
|STLSandBar, Ballwin Sand Volleyball League!- will donate 15% of all registrations or $40 for each team that registers 1/12/17
|CHESTERFIELD-
|Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake, 10% all day
|Firehouse Subs, 10% 4-8pm
|Syberg’s, 10% 4-10pm
|ELLISVILLE-
|Olive Street Cafe, 10% all day
|TOWN & COUNTRY-
|Rich and Charlies Restaurant, 10% all day, dine in or carry out
|Rich and Charlies Pizza, 10% all day, carry out only (not delivery)
|FESTUS-
|Pasta House, 10% all day
|UNION-
|Pasta House 10%, all day
|ARNOLD-
|Syberg’s, 10% 4-10pm
|KIMMSWICK-
|The Blue Owl, 10% 10am-3pm
|O’FALLON-
|Brewskeez, 10% all day
|Blue Sky, 10% all day
|Texas Roadhouse, 10% 3:30-close
|McGurk’s Public House, 10% all day
|ST. CHARLES-
|Mattingly’s, 10% 10 am-close
|Rookie’s, 10% 4 pm- close
|Firehouse Subs, 10% 4-8pm
|MOD Pizza, 20% all day **Must Show Flyer**
|WENTZVILLE-
|The Tattooed Dog, 10% all day
|Tommy D’s Pizza, 10% all day
|Friendship Brewing Company, 10% 4-9pm
|COTTLEVILLE-
|The Rack House West Winery, 10% all day
|WELDON SPRING-
|Mattingly’s, 10% 10 am-close
|MARTHASVILLE-
|Cori Twin Gables, 10% 11am-7pm
|LAKE OF THE OZARKS-
|Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, 20% all day
|ILLINOIS: O’Fallon
|Syberg’s, 10% 4-10pm
|ILLINOIS: Columbia
|Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, 10% all day