Dine Out for Today Paralyzed Officer Matt Crosby

January 12, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Dine Out, Matt Crosby, police, Rock Hill

Former Rock Hill Police Officer Matt Crosby was paralyzed after a shooting in 2010 that happened while he was on-duty.  A dine-out event is happening around our area today to help raise money to build a wheelchair accessible home for him.  You can see a list of participating restaurants HERE, or see the list below:

 

Dine Out for Paralyzed Officer Matt Crosby – January 12th, 2017
WEBSTER GROVES- Racanelli’s New York Pizzeria, 10% all day
Sushi Station, 20% all day – dine in and carry out
Llywelyn’s Pub, 20% all day
Freddies Market, 10% all day – all sales
Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli, 10% all day
froYo, 10% all day
Highway 61 Roadhouse, 10% 4 pm-close
Jimmy John’s, 10% all day
Yolklore, 10% all day
CJ Muggs, 10% all day
LuLaRoe sale, Onnalee Fore, 10% Open House sale 7-9pm
ROCK HILL- Trainwreck Saloon, 10% all day
Slider House, 20% all day PLUS a $2,500 donation
Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza, 10% all day
St. Louis Wing Company, 10% 5-9 pm
Hacienda, 10% 4-9 pm
El Indio, 10% all day
Katie’s Pizza, 20% all day
Farotto’s, 20% all day
St. Louis Frozen Custard Factory, 10%, 3-9 pm
WARSON WOODS- Breadsmith, 50% all day
J Greene’s Pub, 10% all day
MAPLEWOOD- Cousin Hugos, at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that  day all day
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 10% lunch hours (11 am-2 pm)
Boogaloo, 10% all day
DOGTOWN- Failoni’s Restaurant and Bar, 10% food (not bar) for lunch and dinner
Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern, 30% 11am-9pm
KIRKWOOD- Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, 10% all day
Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, 10% all day
The Wood Cask, 10% 3 pm- close
Kirkwood Brewhouse, 10% all day
Texas Roadhouse, 10% 4-10 pm
Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm – close
Club Taco, 10% 5-9pm
SUNSET HILLS- Helen Fitzgeralds, 10% 4-10pm
DES PERES- Three Kings Public House, 10% all day
The Village Bar, 10% 4-8pm
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 20% 4 pm-close
ST. LOUIS- Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, 10% all day
Southern, 20% all day
Syberg’s Downtown, 10% 4-10pm
FENTON- Sisters Tea House, 10% all day
026 Pub & Biergarten, 10% 4-10 pm
THE HILL/SOUTH ST. LOUIS- JJ Twigg’s, South Hampton, 10% all day
Anthonino’s Taverna, 10% dinner hours
THE CENTRAL WEST END The Tavern Cafe & Bar, 10% 5pm-close
MARYLAND HEIGHTS- Syberg’s, 10% 4-10pm
MEHLVILLE- Firehouse Bar & Grill, 10% all day
ST. PETERS- Parrot’s Bar & Grill, 20% 3 pm-close
Shamrocks Pub N Grill, 10% all day
Gettermeier’s,10% all day
Three Families Restaurant, 20% 4 pm-close
Mascot’s, 10% all day
Pirrone’s Pizza, 15% all day
UNIVERSITY CITY- Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, 20% all day
BRENTWOOD- Blue Sky, 10% all day
CLAYTON- Barrister’s, 10% all day
Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm – close
FLORISSANT- Cannolis, 10% all day
Hendels, 10% all day
Gettermeier’s, 10% all day
Rookie’s North, 10% all day
Mattingly’s, 10% 10 am-close
Pirrone’s Pizza, 15% all day
Cugino’s Italian Grill, 10% 5-11pm
Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill, 10% all day, must mention the Dine Out Fundraiser
CREVE COEUR- Houlihan’s 10% all day
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 10% lunch hours (11 am-2 pm)
Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm-close
BALLWIN STLSandBar, Ballwin Sand Volleyball League!- will donate 15% of all registrations or $40 for each team that registers 1/12/17
CHESTERFIELD- Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake, 10% all day
Firehouse Subs, 10% 4-8pm
Syberg’s, 10% 4-10pm
ELLISVILLE- Olive Street Cafe, 10% all day
TOWN & COUNTRY- Rich and Charlies Restaurant, 10% all day, dine in or carry out
Rich and Charlies Pizza, 10% all day,  carry out only (not delivery)
FESTUS- Pasta House, 10% all day
UNION- Pasta House 10%, all day
ARNOLD- Syberg’s, 10% 4-10pm
KIMMSWICK- The Blue Owl, 10% 10am-3pm
O’FALLON- Brewskeez, 10% all day
Blue Sky, 10% all day
Texas Roadhouse, 10% 3:30-close
McGurk’s Public House, 10% all day
ST. CHARLES- Mattingly’s, 10% 10 am-close
Rookie’s, 10% 4 pm- close
Firehouse Subs, 10% 4-8pm
MOD Pizza, 20% all day **Must Show Flyer**
WENTZVILLE- The Tattooed Dog, 10% all day
Tommy D’s Pizza, 10% all day
Friendship Brewing Company, 10% 4-9pm
COTTLEVILLE- The Rack House West Winery, 10% all day
WELDON SPRING- Mattingly’s, 10% 10 am-close
MARTHASVILLE- Cori Twin Gables, 10% 11am-7pm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS- Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, 20% all day
ILLINOIS: O’Fallon Syberg’s, 10% 4-10pm
ILLINOIS: Columbia Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, 10% all day
