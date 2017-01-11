Win Tickets To Studio98 With Lukas Graham

January 11, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Lukas Graham

Win: A pair of tickets to see Lukas Graham at Studio98 and a pair of tickets to his show at The Pageant

Contest Ends: Thursday, January 12, 2017

Listen to Y98 all day Thursday, January 12th for your chance to call in and win a pair of tickets to see Lukas Graham at Studio98 at the Y98 Studios on Monday, January 16th.

Studio98 is an up close and personal performance that is only open to our listeners – the only way in, is to win!

Each winner will also get a chance to meet Lukas Graham and will receive a pair of tickets to see to Lukas Graham at The Pageant on January 16th.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, January 12, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

