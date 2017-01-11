VoteMonopoly.com

January 11, 2017 3:03 AM
You can vote for NEW Monopoly game tokens at VoteMonopoly.com.

Hasbro just announced they’re going to be making a bunch of new tokens for Monopoly to replace the classics like the top hat, thimble, and wheelbarrow.

Fortunately, the new tokens aren’t going to be permanent, they’re just appearing in a new edition of Monopoly called “Token Madness.”

They created a website where everyone can vote on the tokens they want to see in the new game. Here are some of the options:

A hashtag sign . . . a TV . . . a Tyrannosaurus rex . . . an old-school Zack Morris cell phone . . . sunglasses . . . a scooter . . . a roller skate . . . a record player . . . a rubber ducky . . .

And four different emoji faces: Smiling face . . . winking and smiling . . . kissing face . . . and the face that’s laughing with tears.

Click Here to VOTE at VoteMonopoly.com.

