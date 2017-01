The “Urban Myths” movie trailer offers a first look at Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson.

Sky Arts has debuted the first trailer for “Urban Myths”, the upcoming comedy starring Joseph Fiennes as the late Michael Jackson. The British TV film also stars Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando and tells the story of a fabled road trip the three stars took following the 9/11 terror attacks.

