The Best And Worst States For Romance

A new study just figured out the states where people have the best and worst relationships.

Researchers at Michigan State University just did a study to figure out which states are the best and worst for LOVERS. And even though Virginia uses the slogan “Virginia is for lovers,” they only finished 21st.

The rankings are based on how many people in the state say they’re in good, positive, strong relationships.

The five best states for lovers are: Mississippi . . . Utah . . . Wisconsin . . . Vermont . . . and Alaska.

And the five worst states for lovers are: North Dakota . . . Kentucky . . . Kansas . . . South Dakota . . . and Rhode Island.

